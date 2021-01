Kupp went to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear exactly what Kupp is dealing with, but it's apparently a non-contact injury. Prior to his exit, Kupp was leading the Rams with 78 yards on four receptions. The Rams should close out this game and move onto the NFC divisional round, but Kupp's status moving forward is uncertain.