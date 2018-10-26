Rams' Cooper Kupp: Listed as doubtful
Kupp (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Kupp was spotted doing some work on a side field Thursday, but he still hasn't returned to practice and doesn't seem to have any shot at avoiding a second straight absence. Josh Reynolds will take over in three-wide formations, with Robert Woods likely spending much of his afternoon working from the slot. The Rams will hope to get Kupp back for Week 9 against the Saints or Week 10 against the Seahawks.
