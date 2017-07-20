Kupp was listed among the Rams' projected preseason starters, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports. "I think the first thing you know about Cooper is he's a pro and you can see that," offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said back in May. "He came in here not like most rookies do. He's an extremely polished route runner [who's] got great hands, is a precise route-runner. You can tell he works at his craft each and every day."

The Rams released an unofficial list of projected preseason starters in their media release Wednesday, where Kupp's name stood under Tavon Austin and Robert Woods as a starter in LaFleur's base offense. He'll need to fend off 2016 fourth-rounder Pharoh Cooper and 2017 fourth-rounder Josh Reynolds in order to hold on to the role, but the 6-foot-2, 204-pound rookie should be up to the task after finishing his collegiate career with 428 catches for 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns in 52 games. Last year's No. 3 receiver, Brian Quick, notched 41 receptions for 564 yards and three scores across 16 games.