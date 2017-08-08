Rams' Cooper Kupp: Listed as starter
Kupp, Tavon Austin (hamstring) and Robert Woods are all listed as starters on the Rams' unofficial preseason depth chart, Rich Hammond of The Orange County Register reports.
Given coach Sean McVay's history in Washington, it comes as no surprise that the Rams have a third wideout (instead of a fullback) listed as a starter. Kupp is already 24 years old and only ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at the Combine, but the third-round draft pick seems to be making a strong impression in training camp with his route running and solid hands. He could make a real push to be one of Jared Goff's top targets as soon as Week 1. Meanwhile, Austin has barely practiced since last season, first missing the offseason program while recovering from wrist surgery, and now missing the past week of training camp with a hamstring injury.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...