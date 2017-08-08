Kupp, Tavon Austin (hamstring) and Robert Woods are all listed as starters on the Rams' unofficial preseason depth chart, Rich Hammond of The Orange County Register reports.

Given coach Sean McVay's history in Washington, it comes as no surprise that the Rams have a third wideout (instead of a fullback) listed as a starter. Kupp is already 24 years old and only ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at the Combine, but the third-round draft pick seems to be making a strong impression in training camp with his route running and solid hands. He could make a real push to be one of Jared Goff's top targets as soon as Week 1. Meanwhile, Austin has barely practiced since last season, first missing the offseason program while recovering from wrist surgery, and now missing the past week of training camp with a hamstring injury.