Kupp signed a three-year, $48 million extension with the Rams on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kupp made significant movement on a possible contract extension earlier this week after the team had finalized a deal with cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The 27-year-old becomes the first of a deep 2017 wide receiver class to receive an extension with Saturday's news likely setting the mark for players such as Chris Godwin, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kenny Golladay and their respective upcoming deals.