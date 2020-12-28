Kupp caught eight of nine targets for 66 yards during Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Kupp led the team in targets and receiving yards, though his average of 8.3 yards per catch left a lot to be desired. While the yardage output was actually a notable improvement from the last two games, during which Kupp totaled 72 yards on 10 catches, his numbers are clearly suffering as Jared Goff (thumb) continues to struggle under center. He has an inviting matchup with the Cardinals waiting for him next Sunday, but his recent form suggests he could fail to take full advantage, especially if Goff is limited by injury.