Kupp caught two of five targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the 49ers.

Kupp was held in check for most of the game and did little outside of shaking loose for a 33-yard gain in the third quarter. He gashed the talented Buccaneers defense for a season-high 145 yards in his prior outing, so his inability to make a notable impact in this one was likely a bit of a surprise for many fantasy managers. Kupp will look to bounce back next Sunday against a Cardinals team he touched up for 164 yards and two touchdowns over two meetings last season.