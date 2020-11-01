Kupp brought in 11 of 21 targets for 110 yards in the Rams' 28-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Kupp's absurdly high target count was the direct result of a game script that saw the Rams surprisingly down by multiple touchdowns before halftime. The fourth-year wideout's catch and yardage tallies were also both game- and season-high figures, although Kupp's touchdown-less streak extended to four games as well. He'll look to rectify the latter in a key Week 10 NFC West battle against the Seahawks following a Week 9 bye.