Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp (ankle) has a chance to play in Sunday's game at Arizona, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Kupp departed in the second quarter of this past Sunday's win against the Seahawks and eventually was diagnosed with a low right-ankle sprain. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Monday that Kupp was considered day-to-day, wording that was mimicked by McVay. There's a high likelihood that Kupp will operate with practice restrictions this week, with his listing on Friday's injury report telling for his potential to suit up Week 12.