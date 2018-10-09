Rams' Cooper Kupp: McVay 'optimistic' regarding concussion
Coach Sean McVay is optimistic about Kupp's chances of getting through the concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game at Denver, J.B. Long of ESPN Los Angeles reports.
Both Kupp and Brandin Cooks were diagnosed with concussions during Sunday's win at Seattle. Such injuries have to be taken case by case, so McVay's comments need to be taken with a grain of salt. An appearance at practice Wednesday or Thursday would boost the prospects of either wideout, but until the Rams are required to turn in a Week 6 injury report, it'll be difficult to forecast whether or not Kupp has a chance to play this coming Sunday.
