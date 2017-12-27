Kupp missed Wednesday's practice with a sore knee, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Though he wasn't listed on the injury report until this week, Kupp apparently has been bothered by his knee for a while. He aggravated it on a touchdown catch in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Titans, yet still managed to play a season-high 94 percent of the snaps on offense. Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't mention Kupp when listing the players who will be held out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, but it's safe to assume the rookie wideout is in some danger of missing the contest. Given that Jared Goff and Todd Gurley already have been ruled out, Kupp figures to handle a limited workload even if he ends up playing. McVay clearly doesn't care about the difference between the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds.