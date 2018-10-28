Rams' Cooper Kupp: Missing second straight game
Kupp (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Kupp will be sidelined for a second straight contest while he recovers from an MCL sprain, which kept him from practicing throughout the week. The Rams haven't closed the door on Kupp playing Week 9 against the Seahawks, but the wideout will probably need to demonstrate progress on some level when Los Angeles resumes practicing next Wednesday. On an encouraging note, Kupp was able to go through a pregame workout Sunday, though the extent of his activity wasn't known, according to Simmons.
