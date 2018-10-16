Coach Sean McVay said Kupp (knee) is "week-to-week" and "mostly likely" won't play Sunday at San Francisco, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Kupp received an official diagnosis of a sprained MCL on Monday, one day removed from taking on a horse-collar tackle during Sunday's 23-20 win in Denver. McVay more or less confirmed a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN earlier Monday that Kupp "could miss some time." If he's indeed unavailable Sunday, Kupp likely would yield reps to fellow second-year wideout Josh Reynolds.