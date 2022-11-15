Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Kupp will undergo a "tightrope procedure" Wednesday to address his right high-ankle sprain and will be placed on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Rams aren't yet willing to rule out the possibility of Kupp returning Week 15 after the minimum four-game stint on IR, but with the team sitting on a 3-6 record and on the outside looking in for a playoff spot, there's a chance the star wideout's 2022 campaign is over. Even while the reigning Super Bowl champions have struggled mightily over the first half of the season, Kupp has remained productive for fantasy managers with a 75-812-6 receiving line on 98 targets to go with 52 yards and another score on the ground through the Rams' first nine games. Kupp's absence creates a major void in the L.A. passing attack, with the likes of Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tyler Higbee and Darrell Henderson all representing candidates to absorb some of Kupp's vacated target volume.