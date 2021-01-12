Kupp (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report.
Kupp limped off the field in the fourth quarter of this past Saturday's wild-card win at Seattle and didn't return. Initially, he was believed to have suffered a bone bruise in his knee, but coach Sean McVay clarified the injury Sunday, calling it bursitis, per Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site. McVay expects Kupp to suit up for Saturday's divisional-round game in Green Bay, but he likely will want to see the wide receiver on the field in some capacity before week's end.