Kupp (concussion) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Coach Sean McVay said earlier Wednesday that Kupp and Brandin Cooks (concussion) took part in a walk-through, which equates to a limited designation for most squads. Not so for the Rams. No matter, McVay told Hammond that he "feels good" about the wide receivers' potential to play Sunday at Denver. An actual appearance Thursday would put Kupp and Cooks on the road to active status Week 6.

More News
Our Latest Stories