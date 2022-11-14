Coach Sean McVay didn't have a post-game update on Kupp's (ankle) status after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals, but he said the injury "didn't look good, didn't sound good," Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear if this injury is related to the ankle injury Kupp sustained in Week 8 against the 49ers, but he limped to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to Arizona after taking a low hit. Further tests will have to be run before an update surfaces on the star receiver's status, but McVay's somber tone regarding the injury suggests Kupp could be in danger of sitting out against the Saints in Week 11 and possibly beyond then.