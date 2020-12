Kupp (illness), who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, won't be available for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Kupp's placement on the list was the result of a positive test. With starting QB Jared Goff (thumb) also out, John Wolford is slated to throw to a Week 17 wideout corps that will be led by Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds and Van Jefferson.