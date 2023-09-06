Coach Sean McVay ruled out Kupp (hamstring) for Sunday's season opener at Seattle, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

After aggravating his existing hamstring issue last week, McVay called Kupp "day-to-day," which is exactly how offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur described the wide receiver shortly after he suffered the initial injury on Aug. 1. With his status confirmed for Week 1, Kupp now will await word on his recent visit to a specialist in Minnesota to get a more precise prognosis. The Rams thus will roll with a WR group of Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek and Demarcus Robinson on Sunday and potentially beyond that point.