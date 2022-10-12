Kupp wasn't practicing during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Sean McVay told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times that the Rams will "be smart" with Kupp, Tyler Higbee (undisclosed) and a few other key players this week. It's unclear what Kupp is dealing with at the moment, but Wednesday's injury report will be illuminating.