Kupp (ankle) is not taking part in the start of OTAs as he and his wife are expecting their third child soon, Skyler Carlin of TheRamsWire reports.

Fantasy managers eager to see the star wideout return to the field after undergoing tightrope surgery for a right-high ankle sprain in November will have to wait a little longer, as Kupp awaits the arrival of a new member of his family. Coach Sean McVay didn't seem concerned with the veteran's absence, noting, "I think we'll just take that a day at a time. Whenever he does come back, we'll be smart with how we kind of onboard him and get him back up to speed. He's the kind of guy, he's doing a lot of stuff, keeping himself ready to go." When Kupp does return to the field, he'll do so under the eye of a new offensive coordinator in Mike LaFleur and with little change to the wide receiving corps aside from losing Allen Robinson and gaining fifth-round draft pick Puka Nacua, setting Matthew Stafford's favorite target up for another season of massive volume.