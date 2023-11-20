Kupp (ankle) suffered a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's 17-16 win over the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kupp reportedly tried to re-enter Sunday's contest after initially injuring his ankle, and the fact that he didn't suffer a high-ankle sprain could mean he will avoid a long-term recovery timetable. The injury does, however, make the veteran wideout's chances of playing Week 12 versus the Cardinals murky at best. Kupp has now gone four consecutive games without scoring or surpassing 50 receiving yards. If he's forced to miss any time, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell will operate as the Rams' top wide receivers.