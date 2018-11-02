Kupp (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at New Orleans, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kupp followed limited practices Wednesday and Thursday with a full session Friday, erasing any doubt about his ability to return from a two-game absence. He'll re-enter the lineup with a favorable matchup against slot cornerback P.J. Williams, who was utterly overmatched against Minnesota's Adam Thielen last week. The Saints defense has given up 10.4 yards per target on passes to wide receivers, yielding 13 touchdowns and 1,650 yards in seven games this season.

