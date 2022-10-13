Kupp (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
After getting the day off Wednesday, Kupp was back on the field one day later with a cap on his practice reps, which comes as no surprise following coach Sean McVay saying the Rams would "be smart" with the wide receiver this week. Kupp touched on his foot injury Thursday, telling Rodrigue that he felt it spring up a few plays before his 75-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown this past Sunday against the Cowboys. Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not Kupp enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Panthers.