Kupp (hamstring) officially was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams designated Kupp for return from injured reserve Wednesday, opening a 21-day in which to evaluate the wide receiver and clear him for game action. He dealt with a hamstring injury in training camp that flared up again following joint practices with the Broncos in mid-August. Thereafter, he visited a specialist in Minnesota before the team placed him on IR just before Week 1. Upon Kupp's return to the field, coach Sean McVay told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic before Wednesday's session that the wide receiver "feels good," and L.A. will increase his workload as the week goes on. Kupp thus will have two more opportunities to put himself in a position to come off injured reserve before Sunday's game against the Eagles.