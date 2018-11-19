The Rams placed Kupp (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Clarence Dennis of the Rams' official site reports.

The move is merely a formality after Kupp sustained a torn ACL during the Week 10 win over the Seahawks that required season-ending surgery. Kupp's procedure went according to plan, so the Rams will hold out hope that he'll make a full recovery and have a shot at returning shortly before the 2019 season gets underway. In a corresponding transaction, the Rams activated Pharoh Cooper (ankle) from IR to bolster their return game and provide an additional healthy body at receiver.