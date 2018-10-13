Rams' Cooper Kupp: Officially ready for Week 6
Kupp officially cleared concussion protocol Saturday and is ready for the Rams' Week 6 matchup with the Broncos.
Kupp was considered likely to clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game after logging a full session at Friday's practice, so this news does not come as a surprise. Barring any setbacks, he is set to take on a full workload against the Broncos' mid-tier pass defense.
