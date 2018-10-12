Kupp (concussion) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Denver, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Players can be listed as full practice participants on injury reports and not actually be cleared from the concussion protocol, so Kupp's status will be watched closely in advance of Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff. As evidence, coach Sean McVay expects Kupp and Brandin Cooks (concussion) to be cleared by an independent neurologist Saturday, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. Assuming Kupp gets past this final hurdle, he'll face a Broncos defense that has given up 7.8 YPT and six touchdowns to wide receivers in five games this season.

