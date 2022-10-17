Kupp caught seven of eight targets for 80 yards and added 17 rushing yards on two carries in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

For only the second time through six games this season, Kupp failed to reach triple digits in receiving yards, but he nearly made up the difference on the ground. The All-Pro wideout is on pace for another massive campaign, with only Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson racking up more yards through the air so far, but Kupp will get a breather during the Rams' Week 7 bye.