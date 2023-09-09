Kupp (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Head coach Sean McVay essentially confirmed Kupp would move to injured reserve earlier this week when he refrained from suggesting a timetable for return. The star wideout aggravated a preseason hamstring injury last week and won't be eligible to return until Week 5 at the earliest. Expect some combination of Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua and Tyler Higbee to assume more receiving opportunities in Kupp's absence.