Kupp (concussion) is active for Sunday's game in Denver, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

This was merely a formality after Kupp cleared the concussion protocol Saturday. Working with Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods, the trio will seek to stave off temperatures in the low-20s F and snow against a Broncos defense that has given up 12.6 yards per reception and six touchdowns to wideouts this season.