Kupp caught nine of 10 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-32 loss to Buffalo.

Kupp caught a 16-yard touchdown during Los Angeles' run of 29 unanswered points after falling behind 28-3. Unfortunately for the Rams, Buffalo responded with a game-winning touchdown drive aided by a controversial pass interference penalty to hand Los Angeles its first loss of the season. The slot receiver has totaled triple-digit scrimmage yards in consecutive games, and Kupp will have a great opportunity to stretch that streak to three in Week 4 against the Giants.