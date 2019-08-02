Kupp's practice reps were limited Thursday, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

The Rams and Chargers held a joint practice, which coach Sean McVay used to see how the other side would proceed. Afterward, he said, "I think, given the way that the Chargers were so professional about how they practice -- and I like to think it was the same for our guys -- I think you can expect to see him [Kupp] get some work on Saturday when we revisit these guys." As such, Kupp is expected to ramp up his workload in the second session between the two teams. It's no surprise McVay is taking it easy on Kupp as he goes through the final stages of his recovery from a torn left ACL. In the end, the aim is for Kupp to reach Week 1 ready to roll as the primary option out of the slot for quarterback Jared Goff.