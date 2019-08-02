Rams' Cooper Kupp: Practice reps scaled back
Kupp's practice reps were limited Thursday, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.
The Rams and Chargers held a joint practice, which coach Sean McVay used to see how the other side would proceed. Afterward, he said, "I think, given the way that the Chargers were so professional about how they practice -- and I like to think it was the same for our guys -- I think you can expect to see him [Kupp] get some work on Saturday when we revisit these guys." As such, Kupp is expected to ramp up his workload in the second session between the two teams. It's no surprise McVay is taking it easy on Kupp as he goes through the final stages of his recovery from a torn left ACL. In the end, the aim is for Kupp to reach Week 1 ready to roll as the primary option out of the slot for quarterback Jared Goff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
The No. 2 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but you've got...
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
No complaining if you're picking third overall! You're guaranteed three top-31 players, and...