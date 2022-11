Kupp (ankle) was present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams are taking it easy on Kupp after he hurt his right ankle in the waning minutes of a Week 8 loss to the 49ers. He didn't practice at all Wednesday, but coach Sean McVay said Kupp is expected to be a limited participant for the rest of Week 9 prep. Thursday's injury report may confirm as much.