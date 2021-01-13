Coach Sean McVay said Kupp is "progressing" through bursitis in his knee, and while the wide receiver may not practice this week, there's a good chance he's "ready" for Saturday's divisional-round game in Green Bay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kupp picked up the injury this past Saturday at Seattle and hasn't stepped foot on the field this week. McVay implied that Kupp may not have to in order to suit up Saturday, but he still has one more chance to practice before the Rams give him a designation for the game.