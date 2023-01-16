Kupp told reporters during Rams exit interviews that his rehab from ankle surgery is going well, Cameron DeSilva of USA Today reports.

Kupp chose to undergo tightrope surgery to repair his right high-ankle sprain instead of hoping it would heal with just rest, a decision made considerably easier given the Rams' 3-7 record at the time of the injury. Prior to the procedure, Kupp was on pace for another huge season with a 75-812-6 line through nine games and an additional 9-52-1 rushing line, which includes his injury-shortened Week 10 contest. Kupp was quoted during the interview as saying, "The trainers all feel good where we're at, feel like we're making good time on things," which seems like excellent news for his status for the start of the 2023 season. With quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) and coach Sean McVay returning, Kupp should be able to return to elite form even with former offensive coordinator Liam Coen leaving to return to the college ranks at Kentucky.