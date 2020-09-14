Kupp had four catches (five targets) for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cowboys.

Fresh off of a three-year, $48 million extension, Kupp was unable to produce numbers indicative of his huge bump in salary. The 27-year-old's lack of production was due in large part to a run-heavy gameplan (40 carries to just 20 pass attempts) that focused on attacking the soft interior of Dallas' defense. The strategy paid off for the Rams, but Kupp owners in fantasy were left with a lackluster final line. There is no reason to overreact, as Kupp remains one of Jared Goff's top receiving options and red-zone threats, and he should be in line for more targets than usual with Brandin Cooks being moved to Houston this offseason. Expect the slot extraordinaire to excel in most matchups going forward where the opposition doesn't boast a top-tier pass rush -- like Dallas brought to the table Sunday -- starting with a Week 2 matchup against the Eagles.