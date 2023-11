Kupp caught two of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers.

Kupp struggled to make his usual impact with backup Brett Rypien under center and managing just 130 passing yards. However, with now three straight games with under 50 receiving yards, Kupp's performance level has hit a lull. He'll strive to bounce back once the Rams return from their bye week, which could coincide with Matthew Stafford (thumb) re-entering the lineup.