Rams' Cooper Kupp: Quiet in Sunday rout
Kupp caught three of five targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.
The rookie has carved out a sizeable role in the Los Angeles passing attack and offers a reliable fantasy floor with 26 receptions, 370 yards and three touchdowns through eight games. Unfortunately, quarterback Jared Goff continues to spread the ball around, and the focal point of the offense remains Todd Gurley. As a result, Kupp's upside is limited. The freshman will probably have a few more strong showings, but it will be difficult to trust him week in, week out in the majority of settings.
