Kupp brought in both of his targets for 17 yards in Thursday's 41-39 win over the 49ers.

With top receiving duo Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods seeing 14 targets and Todd Gurley garnering 33 total touches, there wasn't much room for anyone else to shine Thursday, hence a second consecutive modest line for Kupp. The Eastern Washington product got off to a fast start with a touchdown in the opener, but he's tallied just five receptions for 50 yards in the subsequent pair of contests. As a likely fourth option at minimum in the passing game on most weeks, Kupp's production is highly likely to fluctuate, although his route-running acumen and sure hands should occasionally allow him to capitalize on the defensive attention paid to the Rams' top skill players. He'll look to better his production in Week 4 versus the Cowboys.