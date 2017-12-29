Rams' Cooper Kupp: Reduced workload likely Sunday, if active
Head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that the Rams offense won't "see much" of Kupp (knee) against the 49ers on Sunday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Rams are locked into the No. 3 or 4 seed in the NFC playoffs as the NFC West champion, spurring the decision to rest most of their key skill-position players. Among the name brands in the offense, Kupp is the sole member who is dealing with an injury. With a sore knee in tow, there's no need to press Kupp, who has missed both practices to date this week, per Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site. Kupp's availability for Week 17 could be known once and for all upon the release of Friday's injury report.
