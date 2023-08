Kupp (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen if Kupp will be deemed a full participant, but either way, the wideout's return to the field Monday bodes well for his Week 1 availability in the absence of any setbacks. The Rams' preseason finale is Saturday against the Broncos, but we'd be surprised if Kupp saw any action in the contest.