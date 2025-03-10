The Rams are expected to release Kupp after the beginning of the new league year Wednesday, barring a trade coming to pass, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Through eight pro campaigns, Kupp has only two 1,000-yard seasons to his name, but his 146-1.947-16 line on 191 targets from 2021 will serve as one of the greatest years for a wide receiver in NFL history. Since then, he's missed 18 games while averaging a 67-753-5.7 line on 97.7 targets per season from 2022-24. The arrival of fifth-round pick Puka Nacua in 2023 resulted in a changing of the guard as the top pass catcher in the Rams offense, and Sunday's signing of Davante Adams gives the team an upgrade at No. 2. L.A. has been seeking to trade Kupp since at least early February, but considering his recent returns and age (he turns 32 in June), the Rams haven't garnered any notable interest as of yet. In any case, clarity on his situation figures to arrive in the near future.