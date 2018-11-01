Kupp (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Coach Sean McVay hasn't wavered from his assertion that Kupp will return from a two-game absence for Sunday's showdown at New Orleans. "I know he's feeling good and confident and excited to be back out there," McVay told Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site. So far, individual drills have been the extent of Kupp's activity, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. Having said that, Kupp likely doesn't need many reps to be able to reincorporate himself into the Rams' dynamic offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories