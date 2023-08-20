Kupp (hamstring) said during Saturday's preseason game versus the Raiders that he intends to take part in joint practices with the Broncos on Wednesday and Thursday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Kupp has missed the Rams' first two exhibitions due to a hamstring injury that he sustained early on in training camp. This follows his long recovery from November tightrope surgery to repair the high right-ankle sprain that ended his 2022 campaign. Prior to that injury, Kupp was the only bright spot in a dull L.A. offense, putting together a 75-812-6 line on 98 targets in nine games. It remains to be seen if he'll play in the team's preseason finale Saturday, Aug. 26 in Denver, but he nonetheless seems to be on pace to be active Week 1 at Seattle.