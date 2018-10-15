Coach Sean McVay said Kupp only played briefly during the second half of Sunday's 23-20 win at Denver, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. "It seemed like initially, things came out good," McVay said. "He played that first drive and did some things. He just wasn't himself."

On the receiving end of a horse-collar tackle in the second quarter, Kupp's leg buckled underneath him. He was carted to the locker room with what seemed to be a significant injury, only to make a surprise appearance during the Rams' first possession of the second half. While he did not add to his target count -- just one for the game -- Kupp thereafter was seen on the sideline with his helmet on for the remainder of the contest. The Rams didn't chime in on his health after he returned, but it's safe to say he'll show up on the Week 7 injury report when the team reconvenes for practice Wednesday.