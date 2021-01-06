The Rams activated Kupp (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Kupp was forced to miss the Rams' regular-season finale against the Cardinals after testing positive for COVID-19, but he'll be available for Saturday's wild-card matchup in Seattle. It still remains unclear whether Kupp will catch passes from Jared Goff (thumb) or John Wolford, however. Goff is reportedly considered a game-time decision, so the final word on Los Angeles' quarterback position may come down to the wire.