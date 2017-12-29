Rams' Cooper Kupp: Ruled out against Niners
Kupp (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Kupp might actually be healthy enough to play, but the Rams obviously aren't going to take the risk when they already plan to rest a number of key players. Josh Reynolds and Pharoh Cooper are primed for significant playing time alongside Sean Mannion on Sunday, while Kupp should be ready to return for the wild-card round of the playoffs.
