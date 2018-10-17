Coach Sean McVay said Kupp (knee) will not play in Sunday's game at San Francisco, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

McVay hinted at this earlier in the week and provided a more definitive comment Wednesday. With Kupp ruled out for at least one game, Josh Reynolds will join Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods in the three-wide formations that comprise the vast majority of the Rams offense. Given that he's recovering from an MCL sprain, Kupp is in danger of missing time beyond Week 7.