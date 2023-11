Kupp (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kupp appeared to be gimpy on the sideline before making his way to the locker room in the second quarter. Eventually, an ankle injury was revealed to be the culprit, and he'll end Week 11 with just one catch (on one target) for 11 yards. In Kupp's stead, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell will be the Rams' top options at wide receiver.